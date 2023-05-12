Reviewing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Roman’s and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $14.45 million 0.43 -$1.06 million ($0.10) -2.80 LiveOne $117.02 million 1.15 -$43.91 million ($0.17) -9.12

Analyst Recommendations

Noble Roman’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Roman’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Noble Roman’s and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

LiveOne has a consensus target price of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given LiveOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -13.56% -82.14% -10.92% LiveOne -14.45% N/A -19.99%

Summary

LiveOne beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc. engages in the business of selling and providing services franchises and licenses and operating company-owned stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

