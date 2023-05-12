Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$35.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
