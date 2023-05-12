Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$35.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

