Royal Bank of Canada Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$45.00

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

