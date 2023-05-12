Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $191.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

