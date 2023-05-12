Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 584,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,735,000 after purchasing an additional 547,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 124.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,737,000 after acquiring an additional 490,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.18 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

