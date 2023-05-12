Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

