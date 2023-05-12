Scot R. Salvador Purchases 907 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Scot R. Salvador purchased 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $24,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,064.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRST opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRST shares. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

