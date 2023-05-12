Scotiabank Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$30.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.
TSE:SSRM opened at C$21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$27.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.50.
In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total value of C$53,958.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
