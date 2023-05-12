Semantix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:STIX)

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Semantix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semantix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIX opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Semantix has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Semantix by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Semantix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

