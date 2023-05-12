ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $452.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,516 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

