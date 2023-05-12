Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Drops By 49.2%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Aalberts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $45.09 on Friday. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

