Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Drops By 49.2%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $45.09 on Friday. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.
Aalberts Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aalberts (AALBF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.