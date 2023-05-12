Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Drops By 82.4%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the April 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,847,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AAP Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AAPJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. AAP has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
AAP Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAP (AAPJ)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.