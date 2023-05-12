Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Decreases By 63.2%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 589,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABOS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

ABOS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -1.57. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

