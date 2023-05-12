Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Rises By 93.2%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aditxt Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Aditxt has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

