Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Rises By 1,280.0%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,280.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded African Rainbow Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get African Rainbow Minerals alerts:

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

Shares of African Rainbow Minerals stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24. African Rainbow Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.