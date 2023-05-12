Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Grows By 135.2%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,106,000 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the April 15th total of 23,853,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,003.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

ACGBF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.41.

