Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Increases By 186.9%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 186.9% from the April 15th total of 372,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agrify by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC grew its position in Agrify by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Agrify Stock Performance

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Agrify has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

