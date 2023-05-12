Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 62.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the April 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.