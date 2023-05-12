Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 62.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the April 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Antelope Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
