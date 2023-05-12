Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Drops By 80.1%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the April 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XPDB opened at $10.33 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPDB. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,232,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 802,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $10,872,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 953,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

