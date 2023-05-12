Six Flags Entertainment Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.