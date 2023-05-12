Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,149 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $58,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.89.
Shares of ZS stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
