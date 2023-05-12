Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,174 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

