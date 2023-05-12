Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 27,400 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

AQUA stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

