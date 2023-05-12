Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160,697 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.