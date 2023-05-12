Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,474 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $68.12 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.