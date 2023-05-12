Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DoorDash by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,357,000 after purchasing an additional 936,811 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,895,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 832,631 shares of company stock worth $48,916,155 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

