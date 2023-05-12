Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.76 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.5 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

