Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $239.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.75. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

