Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.05 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE CPT opened at $110.89 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.