Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,162 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $104,868,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,265 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.19. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

