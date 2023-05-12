Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Trimble by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

