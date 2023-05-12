Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.00 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

