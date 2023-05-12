Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.35 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

