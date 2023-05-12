Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.41 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,233 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of QSR opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.