Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Brown & Brown by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 91.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,160,000 after acquiring an additional 381,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

