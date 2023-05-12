Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $282.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

