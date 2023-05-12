Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,104 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,543 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

SEA Stock Up 1.4 %

SEA stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. SEA’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.