Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,233.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $877.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

