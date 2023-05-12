Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

