Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,200 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $3,695,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Up 0.8 %

Schneider National stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.