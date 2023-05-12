Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 184,907 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184,907 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

