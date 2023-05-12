Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 189 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $126.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

