Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,509 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $123.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

