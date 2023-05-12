Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,075 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 215,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

