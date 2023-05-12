Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

