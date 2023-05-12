Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $90.99 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 22.34%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $553,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading

