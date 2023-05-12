Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.25 at Raymond James

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at C$13.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.74 and a 12-month high of C$16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

