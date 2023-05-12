SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$36.50 and last traded at C$35.98, with a volume of 103103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 370.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.93 billion. Analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.6179435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

