Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $62.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 22.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Southern Copper by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

