Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 361.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.